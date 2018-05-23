Casino SES a force for the community

SES CASINO: Members of the Casino SES Unit do more than assist during storms and floods, they also provide assistance to other emergency services and are looking for new members to take on active and admin roles.

"YOU don't have to get up on a roof to be part of the SES, we have plenty of other roles available.”

Casino State Emergency Service unit controller Karen Rea said in the four years she's been part of the organisation, she's discovered a new world of skills and community service.

Ms Rea, 40, said one of the advantages of the SES was being able to push yourself as far as you wanted to go, but added there's plenty of other jobs if you are more comfortable in a support role.

She said the unit also offered a chance to be part of a supportive group with plenty of camaraderie.

"You don't have to wear a harness and get on a roof at 4am, we have roles in admin and finance and setting up ropes or lighting for other emergency services,” she said.

"At Casino SES we have a crew of 10 and are always keen to welcome new members.”

Ms Rea said she joined the SES when a friend, who was interested in getting involved, asked her to come along to an information night.

"I initially thought, how will I fit this into my already busy life, but the SES has lots of flexible volunteer options,” she said.

"Being part of the Casino SES has been wonderful and I've learned so many new skills and really feel as though I am making a difference in he community.”

As for WOW Wednesday, Ms Rea said it was lovely seeing people wearing orange to support their local SES volunteers.

"It's really good to see the community support us by wearing something orange,” she said.

More information at www.facebook.com/NSWSESCasinoUnit/