Casino school’s new $8m building project

THE Northern Regional Planning Panel (NRPP) will meet later this month to discuss a plan to demolish school rooms and canteen to build a brand new STEM building for St Mary's Catholic College at Casino.

The development application would mean the demolition of existing school buildings and the construction of a two-storey building for general learning areas, common learning space, labs, amenities and canteen.

The proposal does not alter the student capacity of the school, but it seeks a variation to the 8.5m height of buildings development standard to 10m.

The project is estimated to cost $8,394,000.

According to document submitted to Richmond Valley Council and the NRPP, the project "seeks to provide learning facilities with the necessary flexibility to deliver a contemporary multi disciplinary school curriculum, providing state of the art STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) facilities intended to remain functional for at least the next 20 years."

The areas to be demolished will be three two-storey buildings, a single storey toilet and classroom, a canteen building and associated covered walkways, landscaped and paved areas.

A new two-storey building will then be built in the same location, but "with a more compact footprint," according to the application documents.

"The new building will contain general learning areas, common learning space, labs, amenities and canteen."

The heritage listed St Mary's Catholic Church and St Mary's Catholic Presbytery adjoin the development site on the corner of Centre Street and Canterbury Street.

The NRPP will offer an online public meeting on Wednesday, July 22, from 2.30pm.

Chaired by Paul Mitchell, the meeting will be held via teleconference. Instructions on joining the virtual meeting will be given to those who register to speak or listen.

Those who may want to address the panel or listen to a panel meeting, must register by contacting the Planning Panels Secretariat for instructions to join the meeting by calling 02 8217 2060 or by emailing enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au.

