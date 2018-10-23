Menu
YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS: Maggie and Molly Maloney run Milk Body from Casino.
Casino schoolgirls start their own business

by Susanna Freymark
23rd Oct 2018 11:30 AM

SISTERS Molly and Maggie Maloney are not only busy with school, they have started a new cosmetic business.

Molly is starting Year 12 and Maggie has almost finished Year 8.

The girls are excited about the skin care products in their Milk Body business.

"We're going to be releasing some cool new products over the next few months," Maggie said.

Milk Body products are home-made and uses only Certified Organic skin loving ingredients, the girls said.

Products include: Milk Body Coffee Scrub or Body Chocolate Scrub for $14, Body Bar for $14, Detox Bath Soak for $14 and Smoochies Lip Balm or Scrubbies Lip Scrub

for $7.

Go to the Milk Body Facebook page to find out more.

