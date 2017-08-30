Casino school to be represented in Anzac memorial tour

St Mary's Catholic College chosen to participate in the 2018 Premier's ANZAC memorial scholarship. From left St Mary's Leader of Pedagogy Dana Barnsley, year 10 SRC rep Maddison Morrissey, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, year 10 SRC rep Liam Taylor and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow.

ONE lucky student from St Mary's Catholic College in Casino will join 19 others from across the State on a once in a lifetime tour of key Anzac battlegrounds next year.

St Mary's Catholic College applied and was selected via ballot to participate in this 2018 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said this was a wonderful opportunity for the student who will be selected to represent the school overseas.

"This is wonderful opportunity for the College to select a student with a keen interest in history to represent the community and gain a better understanding of the Anzac legacy," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The successful student will have a remarkable educational opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the Anzacs and enhance their understanding of a legacy that has shaped Australia's military story."

"This tour will bring to life the history of the First World War and offer students new insight into Australia's wartime history and the birth of the Anzac legend."

Lead of Pedagogy at St Mary's Catholic College, Dana Barnsley, said she was really excited about this opportunity for the school.

"To receive the call from veteran affairs was fantastic," Ms Barnsley said.

"It's just a great chance for one of our kids to something really different and really life changing."

Year 9 students from this year who wish to take in this expedition will submit an application and a response on a topic related to the Centenary of Anzac, which will then be judged by a panel selected by the school.

Some of these could include:

Women at war

Australia's role in services

Commemoration of WWI and WWII

and many more.

The submission can be in the form of video, multimedia, musical composition, poem, short story or an essay.

This process is hoped to be completed by mid October this year.