Casino school seeks $2 million upgrade

PROPOSAL: A development application is currently on public exhibition to construct new food technology classrooms in a $2 million upgrade of Casino Christian School in North Casino. Photo: Supplied

PROPOSAL: A development application is currently on public exhibition to construct new food technology classrooms in a $2 million upgrade of Casino Christian School in North Casino. Photo: Supplied

CASINO students could get to enjoy new, upgraded food technology classrooms if plans for a $2 million upgrade are approved by council.

Richmond Valley Council is currently considering a development application for alterations and additions to an existing educational establishment.

The development application is estimated to cost $2 million and was lodged by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Casino Christian School.

The Manifold Road school caters for approximately 200 students from kindergarten to year 12.

According to the application, development consent is sought for new food technology classrooms, as well as upgrades to the bus parking bays and vegetation removal.

“The proposed building will permit the establishment of a purpose built educational facility for theoretical and practical classes,” the application says.

“At present, food technology classes are conducted from existing general-purpose classrooms.”

The application shows the proposed building will be capable of being separated into three classrooms and a kitchen classroom.

New amenities are also proposed along with a new concrete apron connecting the new building to existing buildings within the school.

The development application is on public exhibition until June 19.