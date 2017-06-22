Casino Saleyards construction given green light

STAGE one of the Casino saleyard upgrade is set to start as early as next week following approval from the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Richmond Valley Council general manager, Vaughan MacDonald said after last night's panel meeting he and the council were ready to get moving on the long-awaited $14 million Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange upgrade.

"(The community) should see some action there in the next few weeks," Mr MacDonald said.

He said builders contracted for the upgrades have completed preparation works for the stage one construction while plans to have approvals for stage two are hoped to be completed by end of year.

Mr MacDonald anticipated stage one would be complete by early next year.

The upgrade includes: a roof structure ; gate and pen upgrades ; walkways ; storm water management ; electrical upgrades ; perimeter fencing ; security and soft flooring.

Under the Federal Government's National Stronger Regions Fund program, the council has secured $3.5 million toward the project adding to its $3.5 million contribution to the project.

Check out the concept plan here .