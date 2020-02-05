Menu
Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a West Casino newsagency. Photo: File Image
Casino newsagency robbed at knifepoint

Holly Cormack
5th Feb 2020 9:12 AM
A WEST Casino newsagency has reportedly been robbed in the early hours of today by a man with a kitchen knife.

A spokesman from Lismore Police Station said a young man wearing a hoodie entered the store around 5.40am and demanded money from the female employee behind the counter.

The man fled the store on foot with $100 dollars in notes and coins, then left the area on a pushbike along the north street towards the railway tracks.

Police searching for the man describe him as being around 20-years-old and of average height and appearance.

Local detectives are currently exploring CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

