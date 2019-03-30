Casino meatworks upgrade set to create 50 jobs

THE Casino meatworks will be creating up to 50 new jobs for the region after receiving funding to support $3 million machinery upgrades needed for the facility.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced yesterday the Federal Government will be matching the $1.5 million already budgeted by the Northern Co-operative Meat Company to purchase better equipment.

"At the moment they can process up to 125 head per hour, this will upgrade it to 200 head per hour, making them more cost efficient, they're more productive,” Mr Hogan said.

"It means that the 1000 jobs here are more secure because we can compete better with our competitors.”

Northern Co-operative Meat Company Chairman John Seecombe said the equipment upgrade would ensure the meatworks could create more jobs.

"It's a project worth about $3 million and this will kickstart a lot of productivity improvements in the plant,” Mr Seecombe said. "Initially what we hope to do is re-employ our skilled staff in other production areas and doing that will improve our throughput right across the plant, so we're looking at up to 50 jobs could be created through this project.

"The money will be used to purchase and install some hide pullers that are different to the ones we have now. These hide pullers improve the throughput of the chain, we're able to process more animals per hour.” After opening an office in China last year, Mr Seecombe said it was more important than ever for the Casino meatworks to remain competitive. "The processing industry is under enormous pressures, and we need to maintain our productivity and our efficiency with our competitors in the international market,” he said.

"We'll be able to improve our numbers and at the same time attract new customers to the plant because we'll have the room. In doing so we would encourage those operators who are coming to the plant to utilise our services in China.

"A recent report by the meat processing industry showed that we are very uncompetitive compared to our competitors on the world market. We're behind the eight-ball on a lot of fronts but this (grant) will help us become more competitive.”