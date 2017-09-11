Casino man wins $700,000 in Lotto

A CASINO man in his 20s has cried tears of joy after winning almost $700,000 in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

The man held one of the six division one winning entries across Australia, with each winner taking home the division one prize of $695,626.

The hardworking man confessed he had been oblivious to his good fortune until a NSW Lotteries official contacted him this morning to confirm his win.

"Wow! I'm going to cry! Thank you!" the jubilant man said.

"It will really help a lot of things. It really takes the pressure off.

"I usually rely on email alerts when I get small divisional prize, but I was busy on the weekend so didn't check. I had no idea."

The man explained he had been playing Saturday Lotto for a few years using the same marked 6-game entry.

While overwhelmed by the winning news, the man admitted he would have fun deciding how he would use his windfall and saw it as an opportunity to set himself up for the future.

"At the moment I honestly don't know what I'll do," he said.

"It's funny - the hope of winning is why I play. I've thought about what I could do but now it's real I just don't know."

The man purchased his winning 6-game marked entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.