Casino man to be sentenced over fatal crash

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members at Lismore Local Court.

A CASINO man responsible for a fatal car crash on New Year’s Day last year has entered guilty pleas to some of the charges against him.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday supported by members of his family.

Grimston was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal accident on January 1, 2019 in Casino that killed his front-seat passenger Jayden Hogan.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after he was trapped in the burning vehicle.

The car the pair were travelling in, along with a third passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino about 2.45am, left the road and struck an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

The car rolled and Mr Hogan became trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

Grimston entered guilty pleas to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, cause bodily harm by misconduct while in charge with motor vehicle and not giving particulars to police

After presenting the court with a signed conference certificate, the Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor also withdrew several other charges against Grimston, including a manslaughter charge.

Magistrate Michael Dakin accepted Grimston’s guilty pleas and committed him sentence in Lismore District Court, where he will be arraigned on March 2.