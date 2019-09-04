Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Casino man to be sentenced before Christmas over shooting

Aisling Brennan
4th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
A CASINO man who pleaded guilty to shooting a gun with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm last year will be sentenced a week before Christmas.

James Robert Rawlings, 35, pleaded guilty in July to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 1, 2018 in which Paul Harris was shot and injured near the corner of Canterbuy and Walker Sts about 11pm that night.

Solicitor James Fuggle, who was appearing as agent for Sydney-based Talty Law on Tuesday, requested the Lismore District Court set a date for sentencing, after the facts had been agreed by his client and the Crown.

An ammunition possession charge and one count of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place will also be considered upon sentencing over the shooting offences.

Mr Fuggle informed the court he believed the sentencing would take approximately two to three hours to finalise.

Rawlings, who remains in custody, will appear before the Lismore District Court for sentencing on December 16.

