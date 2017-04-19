Accused of threatening wife with boiling oil during attack

BOILING oil was allegedly used to threaten a woman during a domestic violence dispute in Casino.

On Tuesday evening, police allege a Casino man, 29, threatened to throw boiling from a frying pan on to his partner.

The woman then fled the Casino residence and ran down the street with the man chasing her.

A short time later, the woman tripped enabling the man to catch up to her and slap her.

Police allege when the pair returned home he punched her in the stomach.

Soon after the altercation, the man was reported to Casino police who arrested the man at the scene.

During March, police will also allege the man assaulted his partner by hitting her in the head and kicking her arm while on the ground that led to a fracture to the woman's arm.

The man is in custody charged with grievous bodily harm and assault.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

All police are experienced in dealing with Domestic Violence issues, and the Richmond LAC has two veteran Domestic Violence Liaison Officers who specialise in these matters.

If you are experiencing Domestic Violence please contact your local police today.