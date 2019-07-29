Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

The driver collided with a speed sign near Blakebrook Public School before fleeing on foot.

The driver collided with a speed sign near Blakebrook Public School before fleeing on foot. Richmond Police District

A CASINO man who ran into a school during an "ice-fuelled rage” has been spared jail time after making an effort to turn over a new leaf.

The 27-year-old was serving a good behaviour bond and a suspended sentence for 2016 assaults when he drove in a dangerous manner at Nimbin on the afternoon of October 30 last year.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges of driving in a speed and manner dangerous to the public on Nimbin Rd and driving under the influence of methylamphetamine and cannabis, and unlawful entry to Blakebrook Public School.

When he recently faced Lismore Local Court for sentencing, his solicitor Eddie Lloyd said he'd spent time in rehab and was committed to continuing his treatment for substance use disorder.

She told the court of her client's serious past traumas, including finding his father dead when he was a young child, and history of "self-medicating” with illicit drugs.

But Ms Lloyd said her client had buoyed by the support of his long-term partner.

"He made the really difficult but important decision to leave his family and go to rehab,” she said.

She said the man made "no attempt to justify or minimise” his behaviour.

"He apologised to the school without any prompting by anybody at all,” she said.

According to court documents, police observed the man driving along Cullen St, Nimbin before he overtook 10 to 15 vehicles, including on double lines, on Nimbin Rd.

He reached speeds of up to 120km/h during this time.

On Rosehill Rd, the man left his car and ran into a classroom at Blakebrook Public School.

He asked a staff member for some water and told them he was "being chased by the police”.

Police arrived on scene and set up a perimeter before they arrested him.

In court, Magistrate David Heilpern said the man had received an "extremely positive” report from the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program.

Mr Heilpern said one of the man's bonds was "fairly ancient history” and took no action on that breach.

For breaching a suspended sentence, however, he imposed a 15-month intensive corrections order.

He imposed the same order, for 12 months, for the 2018 incident.

Mr Heilpern said he agreed the man should be afforded a chance at this form of sentence, which is effectively a jail term in the community, but warned him not to re-offend.

"You've earned a chance before.... and you've fallen off the wagon before,” he said.

"The alternative is you go back to jail where ice is prevalent, where you won't have any family support ... and the opportunities what you've earned will be thrown away.”