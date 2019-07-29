Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Casino man pleads guilty to late-night shooting

Liana Turner
by
29th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A CASINO man has pleaded guilty to one of his charges over a 2018 shooting.

James Robert Rawlings, 35, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday.

Solicitor James Fuggle, who was appearing as agent for Sydney-based Talty Law, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Rawlings was charged with the offence after a September 1, 2018 incident in which Paul Harris was shot and injured in Casino.

Mr Harris was shot near the corner of Canterbury and Walker Sts about 11pm that night.

Charges of shooting with intent to murder, firing a firearm in a public place, possessing and using an unauthorised pistol were withdrawn.

An ammunition possession charge and one count of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place will be sent to the District Court to be taken into account upon sentencing over the shooting offence.

The matter will go before Lismore District Court on September 3 for mention to set a date for sentencing.

The DPP prosecutor tendered to the court a set of agreed facts.

Mr Fuggle did not apply for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused.

