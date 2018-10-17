Casino man pleads guilty over servo slashing, robbery

THE Liberty service station on Centre St Casino where a violent robbery took place on Sunday March 25.

A CASINO man will be sentenced over a violent armed robbery in a Casino service station where a man was slashed in the face with a knife.

Denzel Walker, 21, was one of three masked men who allegedly stormed into the Liberty Service Station on Centre St at 7am on Sunday, March 25 this year.

One man was armed with a knife, while another was wielding an iron pole.

Retired Casino boxing coach Ken Whitton was working alone in the station at the time.

The three men threatened Mr Whitton and he was assaulted and slashed with the knife while attempting to defend himself.

One of the men stole $500 in cash and the men fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

A getaway car was also allegedly used.

Police subsequently arrested Walker and four others over the robbery.

On Tuesday Walker pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to one count of armed robbery causing wounding.

Walker appeared via video link from custody and was represented by solicitor Hugh van Dugteren.

A DPP solicitor tendered draft police facts to the court and Mr Walker was committed for sentencing.

The matter was adjourned to November 26 for mention in the Lismore District Court, with Walker to appear via video link.

Meanwhile, the four alleged accomplices of Walker have indicated they will plead not guilty to their charges.

Tyrone Williams, Tyler Samuel Williams, Leonard Baker and Tyrall Cowan will be arraigned in Lismore District Court on December 6. Solicitors for each of the men indicated they would be fighting the charges.

Tyler Samuel Williams, 29, is charged with armed robbery causing grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, and robbery in company.

Tyrone Williams, 23, is also charged with armed robbery, and armed robbery causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Baker and Mr Cowan - the alleged getaway drivers - each face two charges: principal in second degree to serious indictable offence - robbery in company, and principal in second degree to serious indictable offence - armed robbery causing wounding.

Their matters were adjourned to the Lismore District Court for arraignment on December 6.