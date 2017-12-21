Casino man offered bribes to his sex abuse victims

A FORMER Casino man who has pleaded guilty to a series of appalling historic child sex abuse crimes tried to bribe his victims into staying silent.

The 63-year-old man, who cannot be named, this week entered pleas of guilty to 13 charges in Lismore Local Court relating to a series of disturbing offences dating back to the late 1970s.

Between October 1977 and March 1981 the man perpetrated between six or seven sexual assaults each on two sisters, most of which occurred in a shed on his property.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of committing an act of indecency on a female under 16 years, and four counts of assaulting a female and committing an act of indecency.

His victims were aged between four and eight at the time. He was in his 20s.

They knew the offender through their family's membership of the same religious organisation, which enabled him to be alone with the victims on numerous occasions.

In one incident, his offending was interrupted by the victims' mother who asked him what he was doing with her children.

He denied he was doing anything untoward.

The man has previously been convicted and jailed in Queensland - where his family moved in 1981 - for sexual offences committed against his daughter when she was aged between seven and 16 years old.

According to the agreed statement of facts provided by the court, one of the two victims informed her loved ones about the abuse in 1995.

The man then met with the sisters and their mother in 1996 when they were in their early 20s, to discuss his crimes.

It was during the meeting that he offered them each $5000 on the condition they agree not to contact police.

However, one of the victims tried to report the matter to Queensland Police anyway, but was advised she didn't have sufficient information for an investigation to be commenced.

It took another 15 years - until 2011 - before the same victim provided a statement to Queensland Police informing them of the offences committed by the man against her in Queensland and NSW.

The man was interviewed in July 2015 by Queensland Police over the offences committed in that state and in September 2015 detectives from Casino also spoke to him about the NSW offences.

He made partial admissions in a recorded interview and was subsequently charged.

After entering guilty pleas on Tuesday, the man was committed to the District Court for sentence.

The matter is scheduled for a pre-sentence mention in Lismore District Court on February 12 next year.