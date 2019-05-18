Casino man gets bail after fatal crash

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court.

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court. Aisling Brennan

A CASINO man accused of manslaughter has been granted bail after the court heard about concerns for the young man's mental health.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, who was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal accident on January 1, 2019 in Casino, was charged with the manslaughter of his front-seat passenger Jayden Hogan.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after he was trapped in the burning vehicle.

Grimston has been charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death -PCA, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding over 45km/h, causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range PCA, excessive speed over 45km/h, and failing to provide particulars to police.

Grimston was granted bail with several strict conditions, including a curfew, a total ban on alcohol and drug use unless prescribed by a doctor, complete driving ban and ordered to report to police weekly.

The court heard Grimston was being treated by a psychologist for depression and anxiety and was still recovering from broken ribs and a punctured lung caused during the New Year's Day accident.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he was willing to grant bail because of the "strong family and community ties” Grimston had proven.

"He's also shown he can keep himself out of trouble in the excess of five months (since the accident),” he said.