Casino man charged with domestic violence offences

Police on hand to arrest man for breaching his AVO

BACK in 2016 an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) was made against a 56-year-old Casino man at the local court for a period of five years.

The man breached this order by driving past the victim's house blowing the horn of his car.

The victim has recorded this happening 46 times over a five week period.

This has also happened at the home of the victim's house.

Once police were advised of this last night they put themselves in position near the victim's house.

Only 45 minutes later they saw the man drive past beeping the horn of his car in an on/off manner.

He was arrested and charged with breaching his AVO and intimidation.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today