A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino.
Crime

Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance

18th Oct 2018 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime

