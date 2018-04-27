Menu
A Casino man is facing drug charges.
News

Casino man caught after taking 7 ecstasy pills

27th Apr 2018 6:48 AM

A CASINO man has been charged with drug offences after he was caught with a

Police from the Richmond Target Action group allege a 21-year-old Casino man was a licensed premises in Lismore on April 21.

While there he consumed between six and seven 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine tablets (known as ecstasy).

He has also supplied two tablets to another man.

Police were told and searched the 21-year-old, which revealed a further five-and-a-half ecstasy tablets.

He was taken to Lismore police station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in May.

Lismore Northern Star

