Casino man breaches bail after living with key witnesses

A CASINO man has been lucky to escape jail time after he breached his bail conditions by living under the same roof as key witnesses in his case.

The man was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm for the alleged abuse of a child.

He was granted bail on February 8 and was instructed to comply to strict bail conditions, including the condition he was not allowed to make conduct with any of the witnesses listed.

But the man's solicitor, Ian McKay, asked the Lismore District Court to amend his bail conditions and change his residence address after his client realised he had broken the original conditions of not contacting any witnesses.

Since February 8, the man had been living in the same household as three witnesses in the case.

Mr McKay said his client realised his mistake when he tried to be excused from one of his police reporting dates because he would be away for an event.

"The prosecution pointed out that he would be at the event with the witnesses,” Mr McKay said.

But Judge Wells said she was astonished someone could misunderstand the basic request of not living with someone who they were forbidden to see.

"Seriously, do people not think bail conditions don't mean anything,” she said.

"Does he have some form of mental disability that he doesn't understand these conditions. These are very serious conditions.

"I don't mean to be rude but I can't understand how he couldn't understand the order.”

Mr McKay said his client simply misunderstood the bail conditions.

"He's not a sophisticated man,” he said.

"None of these witnesses are to the particular event.”

Mr McKay asked the court if his client would be allowed to move into his parent's house to avoid breaching bail conditions.

Judge Wells agreed to this as long as the man's mother, who is also a witness to the matter, moved out of her own house.

"He'll be back in custody if these conditions are breached,” Judge Wells said.

"He is not to have any contact with any of the crown witnesses listed whatsoever.”

Mr Armstrong will be return to Lismore District Court on November 21 for trial.