Casino man behind bars over child exploitation charge

Anthony John Parmenter during his arrest in Evans Head on Tuesday, January 9. Mr Parmenter faces one count of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sex. NSW Police

BETWEEN November 6 last year and up until the day of his arrest on Tuesday this week, Casino man Anthony John Parmenter allegedly used social media to sexually groom a girl he believed was aged 13.

But the person he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with and made arrangements to meet was in fact a police officer - a detective from the NSW Police State Crime Command Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Detectives arrested the 40-year-old about 11am on Tuesday onboard a vessel on the Evans River.

He was subsequently charged with a single count of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity, and refused bail.

Mr Parmenter did not appear via video link from custody this morning in Lismore Local Court today where he was represented by his solicitor Jim Fuggle.

Three of his family members watched the proceedings from the gallery before Magistrate David Heilpern.

Mr Fuggle told the court he would not be proceeding with a planned application for bail on his client's behalf.

"What we will seek is brief service orders, a date for mention, and we will (then) gather any material in respect of a bail application and file the forms," Mr Fuggle said.

The court has previously heard that the 40-year-old has the mental capacity of 16-year-old, and was a "vulnerable person" who lived with his father on a disability pension.

Magistrate Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence be submitted by February 26 and adjourned the matter until March 6 before Lismore Local Court.

Mr Parmenter is to appear via video link on that date.