Casino man arrested allegedly bashing 16yo partner

Police have tracked down a Casino man accused of bashing his 16-year-oldf partner among other offences.

HIDING underneath a pile of clothes was where police today found a Casino man who has been wanted for a string of offences across the Northern Rivers from Yamba to Goonellabah and Casino.

A machete and body armour was also seized during a police search of a Laurel St, Casino property before the man was arrested and charged for 13 offences ranging from vicious assaults, a break and enter to banal cycling offences.

The arrest comes three days after police alleged the man, 20 chased his 16-year-old partner along Hotham St armed with a machete.

It's alleged the man kneed her in the face and head and later grabbed her by the hair, pulled her around and choked her.

After being released from hospital to recover from her injuries, police alleged the man attacked his partner again at Elsmer Jones Park, Casino on Monday.

The teenager was allegedly bashed by the 20-year-old who then pressed the blade of scissors into her neck and threatened to kill her.

Police said the man's crime spree doesn't end there with the man also suspected to be involved in a break and enter at a Goonellabah supermarket on June 2.

Just two days earlier, police alleged the man was seen in Yamba riding a pushbike while not wearing a helmet.

While police spoke to him he ran from police, jumped a fence but he was caught a short time later when he gave police a fake name.

After being placed under arrest and placed in a paddywagon, the man allegedly kicked the door open and ran from police, who were unable to catch him.

Police had his mobile phone which they were able to use to work out his real name, which helped officers track and arrest the man.

The man was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Thursday.