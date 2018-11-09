Casino man accused of attempted shooting murder

CCTV footage will be used in a brief of evidence in the case against a Casino man accused of an attempted shooting murder near the Casino RSM Club in September.

Paul Harris was shot in the left shoulder by the occupant of a white sedan while he was walking on Canterbury St near the intersection with Walker St, about 11pm on Saturday September 1.

Harris was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Police launched an investigation and the following day they arrested James Robert Rawlings, 34, at Tabulam.

Rawlings is charged with shooting with intent to murder, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, firing a gun in a public place, and weapons charges.

He remains behind bars and did appear in Lismore Local Court when the matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

Appearing as agent for Rawlings' lawyers, solicitor Jim Fuggle told the court there had been "non-compliance" with a service order for the brief of evidence.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik agreed that was the case, saying he had received a detailed email from the officer in charge requesting a six week adjournment.

"Is anything holding up the brief?" Magistrate David Heilpern asked.

Sgt Gradisnik said there was CCTV footage outstanding as well as a ballistics forensic examination and said police were also trying to track down a witness.

Magistrate Heilpern agreed to adjourn the matter until December 4, to return to Lismore Local Court for mention.