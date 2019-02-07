Menu
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
Crime

Casino man accused of attempted murder remains behind bars

by Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
A CASINO man accused of attempted murder remains in custody following an alleged attack near the Casino RSM Club.

James Robert Rawlings, 35, was charged last November with the intent to murder Paul Harris about 11pm on September 1, 2018 on Canterbury St, Casino.

Rawlings was also charged with using a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing and using a firearm in a public place, and other weapons charges.

During the alleged attack, Mr Harris suffered a shoulder wound and was taken to the Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

The matter was briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Rawlings is set to appear again before the court on April 2.

