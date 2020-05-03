Casino livestock bidders head online in bigger numbers

LIVESTOCK sales at Casino and Tamworth delivered a total of more than $175,000 worth of stock to online bidders last Friday.

This result is thanks to an increasing number of bids being made online via StockLive during the auctions at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) and the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX).

Blake O’Reilly, from Ray White Livestock Gurya, who purchased on behalf of clients at Casino, has been purchasing via StockLive since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there had been a growth in the number of clients watching online.

“The number of vendors and buyers who are now watching and bidding online at StockLive-partnered auctions has grown significantly since COVID,” he said.

“Having the online platform working in with the physical auctions strengthens the marketplace and gives a true price for the stock, taking the risk of purchasing.

“The platform is especially useful for the increased number of sales using ring selling, which gives the purchaser full vision of the livestock being sold.”

Brad Willis, NRLX Manager, said that despite a planned Telstra outage in Casino and Lismore, the auction went ahead successfully, with 360 viewers, 23 registered bidders, 141 bids taken online, and 13 lots sold to numerous buyers.

StockLive Manager, Libby Hufton, said the number of enquiries from saleyards across all regions continued to grow with more than 15 saleyards now using StockLive’s platform.

“We continue to see the number of buyers and viewers grow each sale we have at these yards. It is a credit to the facility operators, agents and vendors,” she said.