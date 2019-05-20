Casino juvenile tries interfere with a witness before court

A CASINO juvenile has been refused bail after allegedly trying to get a person to lie in court.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege the juvenile tried to pervert the course of justice by interfering with a witness.

"It will be alleged that the juvenile has made phone calls from custody in which they told the alleged victim to lie in court and to the police about the matter that caused them to be bail refused,” he said.

"As a result the juvenile has been charged with Breach AVO and Do Act Interning to Pervert the Course of Justice.”

The juvenile will appear in Lismore Court next week.