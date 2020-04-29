Menu
This Casino-based jerky company has had its $2 million expansion plans approved by the council.
News

Casino jerky company plans surprise product, $2m expansion

Jackie Munro
29th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
JERKY lovers can rejoice with even more locally-produced jerky set to make its way into the world.

Richmond Valley Council last week approved a development application for a $2 million expansion to the New World Foods facility in Casino.

The application, for construction of a new industrial warehouse at 6 Foy St, was submitted on January 15 by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of New World Foods, which owns the locally-produced Mariani and Local Legends brands.

The brands are producers of jerky and other products.

According to the New World Foods website, the Casino facility, which serves as the company’s Australian headquarters, is making the expansion to help fulfil “growing demand”, including the company’s plans to introduce vegan products.

”With the planned growth of the business we have been looking at opportunities to increase the production capability, and after much research and discussion we have decided to invest back into our current facility at Casino with expansion of the current site which will see it double in size,” the website says.

The company’s products are sold in major food retailers and supermarket chains in Australia, Japan, Korea and the UK.

The estimated cost of work is expected to be $2 million.

