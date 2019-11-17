Casino house fire 'fully engaged'
FOUR fire crews are battling flames at a house fire in Casino this afternoon.
At 4.13pm today, firefighters were alerted to a structure fire on Rodeo Drive, North Casino.
A Rural Fire Services spokeswoman said three RFS trucks and one Fire & Rescue NSW crew are on scene at the property.
"Unfortunately the house is fully engaged,” she said.
"Fire-fighters are working to limit exposures and to keep the fire from spreading.”
Ambulance NSW confirmed they have two units at the secne.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they received a call from Fire & Rescue "just before 4.20pm.”
He said everyone is safe and accounted for.
"No-one is reported missing,” he said.
"Our crews are treating one child for shortness of breath.”