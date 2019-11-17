Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a house fire in Rodeo Drive, Casino where a child is being treated for shortness of breath.
TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a house fire in Rodeo Drive, Casino where a child is being treated for shortness of breath. Matt Deans
News

Casino house fire 'fully engaged'

Alison Paterson
by
17th Nov 2019 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR fire crews are battling flames at a house fire in Casino this afternoon.

At 4.13pm today, firefighters were alerted to a structure fire on Rodeo Drive, North Casino.

A Rural Fire Services spokeswoman said three RFS trucks and one Fire & Rescue NSW crew are on scene at the property.

"Unfortunately the house is fully engaged,” she said.

"Fire-fighters are working to limit exposures and to keep the fire from spreading.”

Ambulance NSW confirmed they have two units at the secne.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they received a call from Fire & Rescue "just before 4.20pm.”

He said everyone is safe and accounted for.

"No-one is reported missing,” he said.

"Our crews are treating one child for shortness of breath.”

ambulance casino fireifghters fire & rescue rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woodenbong bushfire threat update

        Woodenbong bushfire threat update

        News WOODENBONG residents are urged to leave early as the Border trail bushfires are predicted to reach the township on Sunday.

        Man collapsed over steering wheel

        premium_icon Man collapsed over steering wheel

        News Man allegedly found intoxicated in parked car with engine running

        Air crews on standby as firefighters expect worse weather

        Air crews on standby as firefighters expect worse weather

        News Fire-fighters ready to battle flames from the air

        'We've had our houses burn down twice'

        premium_icon 'We've had our houses burn down twice'

        Community Residents forced to flee with little more than a single bag each