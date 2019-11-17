Casino house fire 'fully engaged'

TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a house fire in Rodeo Drive, Casino where a child is being treated for shortness of breath.

FOUR fire crews are battling flames at a house fire in Casino this afternoon.

At 4.13pm today, firefighters were alerted to a structure fire on Rodeo Drive, North Casino.

A Rural Fire Services spokeswoman said three RFS trucks and one Fire & Rescue NSW crew are on scene at the property.

"Unfortunately the house is fully engaged,” she said.

"Fire-fighters are working to limit exposures and to keep the fire from spreading.”

Ambulance NSW confirmed they have two units at the secne.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they received a call from Fire & Rescue "just before 4.20pm.”

He said everyone is safe and accounted for.

"No-one is reported missing,” he said.

"Our crews are treating one child for shortness of breath.”