Casino hostage taker was armed with steak knives

Hostage situation at Hotel Cecil in Casino, Barker St where a man held a female bar staff at knifepoint. Resolved safely by police at 12.53pm Wednesday, May 24.

A TABULAM man who allegedly held a woman hostage in a Casino pub while armed with two steak knives has appeared before Lismore Local Court this afternoon.

A heavily bearded Audley Jack Walker, 50, sat silently in the courtroom's glass enclosed dock and was represented by Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Coral Anderson Clark.

"There's no application for bail," Ms Clark told Magistrate David Heilpern.

"One of the charges is a strictly indictable charge."

"I'm also asking Your Honour to order a full Justice Department psychiatric assessment.

"He needs to be seen by a psychiatrist as soon as possible Your Honour, it will (be) very relevant to these particular matters."

But the request was denied by Magistrate Heilpern, who said it would serve no purpose in the Local Court.

"I'm not going to order a psychiatric assessment... I will certainly note on the papers that he requires psychiatric attention... (but) I don't see what point a psychiatric assessment will have for the purposes of the Local Court," Magistrate Heilpern said.

The police prosecutor requested leave to prepare a brief of evidence by July 6 with the matter returning to court on July 18.

Walker is charged with take/detain a person with intent to obtain advantage, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and arming himself with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Court papers state that between 10.50am and 12.52pm on Wednesday, Walker detained one woman, and assaulted a man on two occasions in the Hotel Cecil.

Walker is also charged with assaulting a Senior Constable during police efforts to arrest him, which ended with officers incapacitating him with a taser.

He was arrested just before 1pm.

The offences were witnessed by several members of the public, the police, and documented on CCTV footage.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on July 18.