Casino gets fresh with new fruit and veg shop

Linda Redhouse and Anita Cowan have opened Countryside Fruit and Veg in South Casino. Susanna Freymark

SOUTHSIDE of Casino has a new fruit and veg shop and residents no longer have to "walk over the bridge" for apples and pears.

Grafton-based Linda Redhouse and Anita Cowan opened Countryside Fruit and Veg on Thursday, May 16 and had a constant flow of locals drop in to say how pleased they were that the corner shop, opposite the Charcoal Inn was being used - and that it was a greengrocer.

"Everyone's been in," Ms Redhouse said.

The corner site has been empty for more than six years and the Grafton women thought it was the perfect spot with parking and plenty of floor space.

"Our prices are competitive and we source produce locally," Ms Cowan said.

The pair have been running a wholesale fruit and veg operation in Grafton for the past year.

Their new venture is open 7am-5pm on Monday to Friday and 8am-3pm on Saturdays.