Casino folk rally to help elderly through virus

Hpw to help a neighbour during coronavirus.

TO CONNECT with people in need during coronavirus, Andrew Presbury set up a Facebook Page .

Casino coronavirus COVID-19 Community Help / Information Group already has more than 1000 members.

"People self-isolating due to COVID-19, finding themselves urgently needing anything from supermarkets, chemists, and have no-one to bring it to them. Post below.

People who can provide help and in what areas. Post below." he posted on the new group's page.

Offers of help were quick to come in.

Christine Morris offered to help get groceries or do other pick-ups drop offs within Casino.

Others put up their hands to shop for the elderly.

Erin Stevenson said: I'm in Casino most days and can do runs out to Rappville village area

Paula Caldwell I can help with drop offs a meal or groceries.

Stefanie Smith-Roberts said: If you know of any elderly without care that could that could do with some premade meals to pop in the freezer, please let me know.

Jessica Lawlor summed up the response.

"A community working together," she wrote.

Faith Denny suggested making a flyer to distribute and planned on talking to the police as to what to add to it to ensure people it's not a scam.

Our Two Hands charity based in Casino was happy to help wherever they could.

Ben West from Casino Sport and Recreation Association was keen to offer assistance to elderly and vulnerable people during the pandemic.

"Whether it's helping with shopping or other aid they can call 040 940 0291or follow on Facebook," Mr West said.

His offer was not connected to the stadium or Richmond Valley Council.

Casino folk are rallying and showing their best in times of crisis.