Casino family fun day raises thousands

Over the Range Drought Relief fundraiser at Casino Golf Club.

BEFORE the drought relief fundraiser began, organiser Anne Clarke said they already had $12,000 for farmers out west.

She won't know the full amount from yesterday's event at the Casino Golf Club until tomorrow.

All she knows is how much she wants to help struggling farmers.

When her she and husband Shane Newstead were travelling in Victoria in January, they stopped for petrol at Peak Hill in NSW.

"It's dry out here," Ms Clarke said to the woman at the service station counter.

The woman, in her 70s, started to cry, she said.

"Would it help if we paid cash?" Ms Clarke asked.

The woman nodded. Her husband, in his 80s, came out from the back.

"It means we can eat tonight," he said.

That conversation spurred Ms Clarke and Mr Newstead to return to Casino and organise the Over the Range fund-raiser.

Kyogle's Karen and Darryl Smith came on board.

"We've been in drought," Ms Smith, from The Risk, said.

"Their drought is worse than anything we've experienced."

The two women created a family fun day that has raised thousands.

"We want to save towns," Ms Clarke said.

"We will send vouchers for them to spend in their town."

Casino Golf Club manager Andrew Porter said Anne approached them to use the club.

Included in the golf club raffle were items donated by Mark Waugh and a set of golf clubs from Craig Parry.

More than 40 stalls were set up at the golf club.

The live bands, jumping castle and the Flair motorbike show offered their services for free in support of the farmers.

Money raised goes directly to Buy-A-Bale and Rural Aid, club manager Andrew Porter said.