Casino early education centre wins national award

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Rainbow Station Early Education Centre's education leader Jessica Wilson and centre director Caitlin Pyke-Nott are both "thrilled" with winning the centre's second consecutive APAC Excellence Award. Jackie Munro

FOR the second consecutive year, a Casino early education centre has been recognised for their efforts in inclusion and teaching programs.

Last month Rainbow Station Early Education Centre was recognised last month APAC Insider's APAC Excellence awards for their commitment to inclusion.

Rainbow Station's centre director Caitlin Pyke-Nott said the centre's staff were "over the moon” to receive the award for the second year in a row.

"We also won the award in 2018, and I really think winning this award again has brought this fulfilling feeling to everyone,” she said.

"I think knowing the things we do and the effort we put in for each child actually does count and is being recognised, especially nationally, that's a good thing.”

Ms Pyke-Nott said the centre received the award in recognition of their efforts for complete inclusion for every child.

"It's all tailored to each specific child, and I think that's where we stand out from other services. We are able to use the way we teach and the way our children learn to adapt each program we offer for them,” she said.

"Our structure is not based on just teaching across the whole board, it's individualised for child and each way they learn.”

The centre also teaches aspects of sign language so each child can communicate with staff.

"We use visual cues, we use sign language, we're learning Bundjalung language at the moment so we can incorporate the traditional language of the Bundjalung language into everything we do,” she said.

Ms Pyke-Nott said the centre has always had a strong focus on inclusion, and welcomes those with "any ability or disability”.

She said the staff pride themselves of adapting their teaching philosophy, practices and pedagogy to cater for "each individual child and each individual need”.

"I think our big thing in the service is we have created a philosophy where we want all families, all children, all staff and all members of the community to feel like they do belong in the environment we have created,” she said.

"We welcome everyone with open arms into the family we have here.”