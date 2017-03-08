Casino drug network 'king pin' faces court

THREE alleged members of a Casino-based criminal group which conspired to manufacture more than 1kg of the drug ice have appeared before Lismore Local Court.

Police allege Adam Peter Richards, 36, was the director of the group which manufactured the drug from a clandestine lab in Tenterfield.

His co-accused are Michelle Renee Linney, 34, and Christine May Stewart, 43, both of Casino.

Police raided several properties in the Casino area and the Tenterfield lab in late December and arrested Richards, Stewart, and Linney along with three others as part of Strike Force Thermal.

Richards faces 14 charges including directing a criminal group, dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing firearms, aggravated break and enter, stealing, and manufacturing a large commercial quantity of ice.

Both of his co-accused face charges including involvement in a criminal group and drug manufacturing.

Richards and Stewart also allegedly broke into the Casino Waste Water Treatment Plant with another man Travis Holmes on December 4.

They then allegedly broke into the Water Treatment Works on the Summerland Way on December 5. It is unknown what they stole from the two facilities.

Richards, a heavy set, balding man, appeared briefly via video link before Magistrate David Heilpern yesterday.

The court heard the brief of evidence against the accused includes thousands of pages of telephone intercepts.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the balance of brief to be lodged by April 4.

The three co-accused will reappear before the Lismore Local Court on that date.