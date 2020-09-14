Casino driver who allegedly hit man ‘too busy’ for rehab assessment

A Casino man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court.

A CASINO man charged with striking a pedestrian can’t get the time off work to be assessed to see if he’s suitable for rehabilitation, a court has heard.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, was charged over an alleged incident involving a group of pedestrians along Barker St, Casino in June.

Police claim Mr Wood, who was driving a Nissan Navara, was travelling west before doing a U-turn and hitting a 40-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was allegedly carried on the ute’s bonnet for about 10m before falling to the ground.

Mr Wood was charged with driving furiously and causing bodily harm, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, failing to stop and assist, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip, knowingly driving in a menacing manner and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

He was yet to enter any formal pleas.

Mr Wood, who remains on bail, was excused when his matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

His defence solicitor, Tracy Randall, told the court she was now representing Mr Wood for all hist matters before the court.

Mr Wood is also facing seperate charges for possessing a prohibited drug and stalking or intimidating a person with the intent to cause physical harm.

Previously, the court had ordered Mr Wood to undergo a MERIT assessment to see whether was eligible for rehabilitation.

However, Ms Randall said Mr Wood had since “voluntarily withdrawn from MERIT because he can’t get time off work”.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned both matters to September 21 in the Lismore Local Court and ordered Mr Wood to enter pleas on that day.