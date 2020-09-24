Casino driver accused of hitting pedestrian makes admissions

A Casino man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court.

A CASINO man charged with striking a pedestrian has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him, a court has heard.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, is accused driving a Nissan Navara west along Barker St, Casino in June before doing a U-turn and hitting a 40-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was allegedly carried on the ute's bonnet for about 10m before falling to the ground.

Wood pleaded guilty on Monday in Lismore Local Court to driving furiously to cause bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after an impacted caused injury.

However, he has entered pleas of not guilty to knowingly driving a vehicle in a menacing manner and driving with a middle range PCA.

His defence solicitor, Tracy Randall, told the court Wood admitted his driving had caused the man's injuries however he denied he was driving menacingly before the incident occurred.

"It's quite a difficult set of facts to negotiate the charges," Ms Randall said.

"But in that first instance of driving it's not admitted the driving was menacing to another person."

Wood is yet to enter pleas to the other charges he is facing including, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

Meanwhile, on Monday Wood also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug and entered a not guilty plea to stalking to intend fear or physical harm.

All matters were adjourned to Lismore Local Court on October 19 for further mention.

Wood remains on bail on the condition he follows a curfew, does not contact any witnesses, drive a motor vehicle, or use drugs or alcohol.