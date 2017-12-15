Junior cricket ban for Casino dad accused of sexting teen

THE Casino father who allegedly used Facebook messenger in an attempt to groom a 15-year-old girl for sex will stand trial in the District Court.

The man, who now cannot be named following a non-publication order made by the court, is currently on strict conditional bail over the charges, which include using a carriage service to solicit child pornography, sending indecent material to a person under 16 years, grooming a person under 16 years-old for sex.

He is yet to enter a plea to any of the three charges.

Under his bail conditions the 30-year-old is forbidden from attending any training sessions or games of the Casino RSM Rugby League Club unless he is in the company of an adult family member.

He is also banned from any training or matches of the Casino and District Junior Cricket Association.

The court has permitted him to attend matches of the Casino and District Cricket Association but only if he is in the company of the nominated captain.

The man is also strictly forbidden from engaging with the alleged victim and her family, nor any person under the age of 16 except for his immediate family.

He is also not to use any social media, "including but not limited to, Facebook, Snapchat, Messenger and Instagram for any reason whatsoever".

Police have also applied to the court to have an apprehended personal violence order taken out against him in relation to the alleged victim.

It is alleged that between November 20 last year and the day before his arrest on June 14, the man sent several messages via Facebook messenger to the 15-year-old girl with the intention of having sex with her.

He allegedly told the girl not to reveal his identity during their communications.

After the girl complained to police an investigation was launched and he was arrested by detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Exploitation Unit on June 15.

He appeared in Lismore Local Court this week where he was represented by solicitor Peter Walsh.

The court heard that the brief of evidence had been served on the defence.

Magistrate Heilpern committed the man to stand trial in Lismore District Court and adjourned the matter.

The man will be arraigned on February 5 in the District Court where he will be required to formally enter a plea.