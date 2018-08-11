Casino Cup part of big day for leading trainer

A file photo of trainer Matt Dunn and his wife Keira at Murwillumbah Race Track.

A file photo of trainer Matt Dunn and his wife Keira at Murwillumbah Race Track. Scott Powick

MURWILLUMBAH trainer Matt Dunn will chase major wins in two states and four tracks today.

Dunn starts Mystical Renegade in the $27,000 Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup (1400m) while Lifesaver contests a Highway Handicap at Rosehill.

Lifesaver, five-year-old gelding, is first-up from a 17-week spell although the gelding son of Helmet did finish fifth in a trial at Ballina.

They are his two NSW runners while 13 stablemates go around at Doomben (six) and the Gold Coast (seven).

Such is the busy life of a former jockey who knew his limitations as a rider and gravitated to the training ranks.

Starting at Port Macquarie and then the Gold Coast, he eventually linked with Gerald Ryan, working for him for a number of years as stable foreman in Sydney before branching out into a smaller stable at Murwillumbah in the mid-2000s.

Why Murwllumbah?

"I wanted to do something different,” he says on his trainer's profile.

"Gerald had no need of a satellite stable, basically ran with the idea because I was a close friend and wanted to reward the effort that I had put in for the eight years I was there.”

In 2011 it all changed again after he and his wife Keira purchased a bigger block next door to their original stable and constructed an extra 50 boxes to cope with the growing team.

"A nervous choice at the time but it turned out our best move,” he said.

"Our stable is located across the road from Tweed River Jockey Club. Facilities are top grade, two grass tracks and an all-weather sand track.

"The biggest upside to being based here is the low horse volumes using the tracks. I have 75 horses in work now, which make up the vast majority of the 90 being trained here.

"For us it is almost like having a private track ... and the club always tries to help.

"We've also got the beach; it's not very far away.

"I take all my horses to the beach at some point; never for gallop work, we use it purely for therapeutic reasons for horses mind and body.

"Once horses become accustomed to the beach and water they absolutely love going for a trot up the sand dunes or walking in chest deep water as the waves gently wash over them.”

It's easy to see why Dunn has been successful - hard and smart work.

He has a "lot of new horses and lots of new clients”, the latter numbering around 500.

Tomorrow he could add another Highway Handicap to his tally with Lifesaver.

As with his training he has a unique way of tackling the Highways, usually sending his hopefuls down on a Wednesday to "acclimatise” for a few days in Sydney.

He will also chase a Casino Cup today with Mystical Renegade, a gelding that has drawn well in barrier four and with Jasen Watkins to ride.

Later this month, on Friday, August 24, Dunn will chase a win in the $38,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) on an eight-race program where he will have multiple runners.

A $28,000 Newmarket (1200m) and $22,000 Tyalgah Cup (2020m) are major support races.

He also has Care To Think, an early favourite for the $1.3 million Kosciuszko, a galloper that has already won a Magic Millions Cup.