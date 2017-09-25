Casino crews battle bushfire close to homes

WITH hot weather continuing today, Rural Fire Service crews across the Northern Rivers are reminding people to stay vigilant.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS posted on its Facebook page about a fire on Wrench Rd which was getting close to homes.

"The guys, with help from Ellangowan and Alphadale brigades, managed to contain it," they posted.

"Since today (Sunday) was a total fire ban, police will be called in to find the cause of the fire and if it was deliberately lit action will be taken.

"Tomorrow, Monday, is also a total fire ban day.

"A big thank you to the landowner who brought out to us three thousand litres of water in cubes.

"It made the job so much easier not having to leave the scene to fill up."

The RFS has advised that the fire danger on the Far North Coast today is severe and the fire ban covers the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed areas.

Under severe and very high fire conditions:

Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant

Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. Gas and electric barbeques may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.