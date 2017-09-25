35°
News

Casino crews battle bushfire close to homes

Casino-Yorklea RFS were called to bush alight on Wrench Rd.
Casino-Yorklea RFS were called to bush alight on Wrench Rd.

WITH hot weather continuing today, Rural Fire Service crews across the Northern Rivers are reminding people to stay vigilant.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS posted on its Facebook page about a fire on Wrench Rd which was getting close to homes.

"The guys, with help from Ellangowan and Alphadale brigades, managed to contain it," they posted.

"Since today (Sunday) was a total fire ban, police will be called in to find the cause of the fire and if it was deliberately lit action will be taken.

"Tomorrow, Monday, is also a total fire ban day.

"A big thank you to the landowner who brought out to us three thousand litres of water in cubes.

"It made the job so much easier not having to leave the scene to fill up."

The RFS has advised that the fire danger on the Far North Coast today is severe and the fire ban covers the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed areas.

Under severe and very high fire conditions:

  • Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire
  • Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant
  • Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. Gas and electric barbeques may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  bushfire fire ban rural fire brigade

Lismore Northern Star
Drug dog caught out woman who refused to speak

Drug dog caught out woman who refused to speak

THE 24-year-old was at a Lismore licensed venue when Rufus got suspicious, but she took her right to remain silent to an "extreme level".

  • News

  • 25th Sep 2017 6:33 AM

Lismore legends celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

IN LOVE: Harold and Nan Crozier celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Crowley retirement village boardroom, Ballina.

Harold Crozier and his wife, Nan, reveal secrets to a long marriage

Man, 24, falls onto rocks at remote North Coast beach

A man has been hurt after falling onto rocks and into the ocean.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to winch the man out

PHOTOS: Amber Heard in the arms of mystery dinner date

US actress Amber Heard was spotted in The Collective restaurant at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast Saturday night.

Actor Amber Heard spotted in the arms of a mystery dinner date.

Local Partners