Casino Cougars are in Schipp shape

STRONG SEASON: Casino forward Michael Schipp takes on the Kyogle defence in the NRRRL. Brian Olive

WIN or lose, Casino should be in safe hands after its preliminary final against Murwillumbah in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Sunday.

They are looking to turn around a 40-6 loss a fortnight ago when they played the Mustangs in the qualifying semi-final at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

The Cougars are building around a young crop of players including front-rower Nick Morrissey, fullback Noah King, hooker Hayden Pratt and second-rower Michael Schipp.

Schipp, 20, was born only a few weeks before the Cougars last played in a grand final in 1999 and he is passionate about the club.

He said NRRRL clubs poaching and offering players money was the biggest issue for a town like Casino.

"We've had a really good season and I'm happy for everyone involved in the club,” Schipp said.

"The only thing I don't like about NRRRL is the off-season when it all becomes about who's going where and what clubs are offering players to get them there.

"There were players talking about where they were off to next season while they were still in finals contention a few weeks ago.

"I don't understand that and none of that talk interests me; I wouldn't play anywhere else.

"My old man wouldn't let me anyway, we're Casino through and through.”

Casino made it as far as the preliminary final in 2016 when they played Murwillumbah at the same venue.

The run was cut short after the sudden death of Mustangs player Grant Cook, who collapsed from a head knock during the game and later died in a Gold Coast hospital.

The Mustangs progressed to the grand final and won it but Casino has played finals only once since then.

Schipp played a handful of games in 2017 and longer minutes each season.

The Cougars are heavy underdogs but should not be underestimated after eliminating the defending premiers Tweed Coast in the minor semi-final last weekend.

"I don't think anyone gave us a chance last week and we're probably not expected to win this either,” Schipp said.

"We definitely have the team to do it, though; we're young but everyone has got behind Roy (Bell) and Trev Bolt.

"They lead us around from the halves and Damien Benn has done a lot of work with our forwards at training this season.

"This is one of the hardest games to play and Murwillumbah were unlucky not to beat Ballina last week; they were probably the better side from what I saw.

"We turned things around after our first semi-final and everyone is pretty pumped up for this one.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games, Casino will play Murwillumbah in reserve grade at 1.10pm while Byron Bay faces Cudgen in Under-18s at 11.45am. Casino takes on Tweed Coast in ladies league tag at 10.30am.

HOW THEY LINE UP

Casino: Fullback Noah King; wingers Denzel Dangerfield, Lachlan West; centres Rodney Collins, Brent Scott-Hall; five-eighth Trevor Bolt; halfback Roy Bell; props Nick Morrissey, Josh Beech; hooker Hayden Pratt; second-rowers

Theo Hippi, Michael Schipp; lock Thomas Walker.

Murwillumbah: Fullback Toby McIntosh; wingers Jack Bishop, Liam Cusack; centres Caleb Howell, Adam Walker; five-eighth Ethan Kane; halfback Kade Hill; props Remi Vignau, Jonty Van Der Scheur; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Keelan Biltoft, Dan Turland; lock Bailey Crompton.