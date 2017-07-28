Casino company caught up in meat export bungle

RICHMOND Valley Council has thrown its support behind one of the largest employers on the Northern Rivers caught up in China's meat export debacle.

The council's general manager, Vaughan Macdonald said he trusted the Northern Co-operative Meat Company and its chief executive Simon Stahl were working hard to resolve the issue.

"I'm sure Simon (Stahl) and the team are busy trying to fix the problem,” he said.

"I'm confident they have things in hand.”

Mr Macdonald said the council full support the company, which he said was the biggest private employers on the North Coast.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has spoken to the Minister for Agriculture, Barnaby Joyce and Minister for Trade, Steven Ciobo about the labelling bungle in the past two days that has halted exports into China.

Mr Hogan said the ministers have worked "feverishly” to resolve the problem, which was flagged by Chinese border authorities.

He said priority at the moment is to ensure the meat product in transit is processed successfully through Chinese customs before it expires.

"We need to fix this now,” Mr Hogan said.

He said he has left a message for Northern Co-operative Meat Company chief executive Simon Stahl.

The Northern Star also attempted to reach Mr Stahl for comment.