Casino charges in to cricket semi-finals
CASINO has reached the semi-finals of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition for a second straight year after a determined win over Pottsville on Saturday.
The Cavaliers had some lean years after its last premiership win in 2010-2011 before returning to form last season.
They finished third on the ladder after a 76-run over Pottsville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.
The Cavs still had plenty of work to do on Saturday after declaring at 9-199.
Veteran fast bowler Al Nowlan did the damage taking the wickets of all-rounder Sabah Syed and Jayden Hoare (50) in quick succession to have Pottsville reeling at 5-84.
The wickets continued to fall when fast bowler Rob Mison claimed the scalps of Jamie Tripp and Joe Allan in the middle order.
Pottsville was eventually bowled out for 123.
In other games, Marist Brothers missed its chance to sneak fourth spot against Murwillumbah at Oakes Oval, Lismore.
Brothers needed an outright win after taking first innings points but Murwillumbah opening batsman Vinnie Quigley was determined to stay at the crease.
He scored 72 runs in the second innings before they declared at 5-148 and went on to bowl Brothers out for just 54 runs.
Murwillumbah bowler Blake Neilsen finished the game with 6-22 from his seven overs.
Elsewhere, Lennox Head fell short of a finals spot after taking first innings points against Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.
It was always going to be tough after losing more than half a day before the home side declared 9-87 in its first innings.
Lennox declared 7-114 with Tintenbar-East Ballina 8-188 at stumps.
And Cudgen and Lismore Workers were washed out at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.
The home side finish the season as minor premiers and will host Pottsville in a battle of the Tweed teams in its semi-final.
Pottsville were the early favourites in the first half of the season but have struggled in recent weeks.
Lismore Workers have exceeded expectations with a second placed finish and will host Casino at Oakes Oval.
It will be the first time Workers have played finals in over a decade.
They returned to the competition this season after an eight-year absence.
CASINO v POTTSVILLE
(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)
Pottsville won the toss
CASINO 1st innings
M Bradshaw, c McDowell b McCloy11
C Mitchell, c McDowell b Ekstrom10
J Carlton, b Ekstrom19
S Dietrich, b Ekstrom9
T Martin, c McDowell b Ekstrom0
R Mison, c- b McCloy25
N Ensby, c McCloy b Syed14
T Bennett, not out44
T Carlton, c Pryke b Hoare42
J Roder, b Ekstrom1
A Nowlan, not out2
Sundries22
Penalty runs5
TOTAL9-199 declared
Fall 18 32 46 46 63 91 110 183 186
Bowling: R McCloy 18-5-46-2, M Ekstrom 21-3-73-5, J Ainsworth 5.1-0-22-0, S Syed 14-6-20-1, N Pryke 5-3-6-0, J Hoare 7-0-20-1
POTTSVILLE 1st innings
J Hoare, b Nowlan50
J Bennett, c Dietrich b M Mison0
T Burns, c- b Carlton1
A Laycock, c Ensby b R Mison27
J Tripp, c and b R Mison10
S Syed, lbw Nowlan0
J Allan, c and b R Mison0
R McCloy, c Bradshaw b T Carlton10
M Ekstrom, c Dietrich b J Carlton4
B McDowell, not out4
J Ainsworth, c Bennett b M Mison13
Sundries7
TOTAL123
Fall 1 4 76 84 84 89 92 106 108 123
Bowling: M Mison 10-1-28-1, J Carlton 11-1-14-2, T Carlton 13-6-30-1, A Nowlan 12-3-30-2, R Mison 6-1-9-3, N Ensby 4-1-5-0
Casino won on first innings
LENNOX HEAD v TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA
(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)
Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss
TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA 1st innings TOTAL9-87
LENNOX HEAD 1st innings
A Callan, c- b Barnwell8
A Fisher, c and b Dirou4
R Lee, c Warburton b Leahy13
M Denmeade, lbw Leahy4
J Lofts, b Dirou27
Tobyn Burvill, b Leahy3
O Cronin, not out25
Tranan Burvill, c A Crawford b Leahy0
T Fisher, not out4
Sundries26
TOTAL7-114 declared
Fall 10 12 27 38 52 89 90
Bowling: J Barnwell 2-0-17-1, B Dirou 6-1-20-2, S Leahy 8-2-36-4, C Daniels 2-0-12-0, M Warburton 1-0-9-0
TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA second innings TOTAL8-188
Lennox Head won on first innings
MARIST BROTHERS V MURWILLUMBAH
(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)
Marist Brothers won the toss
MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings TOTAL81
MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings TOTAL86
MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings
V Quigley, not out72
R Watt, c- b Mitchell0
Z Vickers, b Salkeld2
J Agius, c- b Jones11
K Leighton, c- b Vidler38
D Brooks, c- b Cleaver4
S Ewing, not out12
TOTAL5-148 declared
Sundries9
Fall 1 16 46 106 122
Bowling: B Mitchell 11-5-25-1, J Fennamore 7-1-10-0, J Salkeld 5-2-8-1, C Jones 8-3-21-1, H Harris 4-0-8-0, B Cleaver 2-0-22-1, S Martin, 2-0-15-0, S Rose 2-0-6-0, D Vidler 3-0-25-1
MARIST BROTHERS second innings
A Simes, c Agius b Neilsen2
D Vidler, b Neilsen0
B Taylor, b Burns1
S Martin, c- b Neilsen0
S Rose, c- b Neilsen15
J Fennamore, c- b Neilsen6
Z Thomas, run out9
B Cleaver, c- b Reynolds8
H Harris, not out8
C Jones, c- b Mason0
J Salkeld, b Neilsen0
Sundries5
TOTAL54
Fall 2 3 4 7 20 33 37 47 49 54
Bowling: B Neilsen 7-0-22-6, B Burns 4-2-10-1, D Reynolds 3-0-17-1, D Mason 2-1-2-1, R Watt 1-1-0-0
CUDGEN v LISMORE WORKERS
(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)
Lismore Workers won the toss
LISMORE WORKERS 1st innings TOTAL154
CUDGEN 1st innings TOTAL4-50
Match drawn