Casino charges in to cricket semi-finals

HOOKER LEAGUE: Marist Brothers batsman Blake Taylor takes a swing against Murwillumbah at Oakes Oval, Lismore on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson

CASINO has reached the semi-finals of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition for a second straight year after a determined win over Pottsville on Saturday.

The Cavaliers had some lean years after its last premiership win in 2010-2011 before returning to form last season.

They finished third on the ladder after a 76-run over Pottsville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

The Cavs still had plenty of work to do on Saturday after declaring at 9-199.

Veteran fast bowler Al Nowlan did the damage taking the wickets of all-rounder Sabah Syed and Jayden Hoare (50) in quick succession to have Pottsville reeling at 5-84.

The wickets continued to fall when fast bowler Rob Mison claimed the scalps of Jamie Tripp and Joe Allan in the middle order.

Pottsville was eventually bowled out for 123.

In other games, Marist Brothers missed its chance to sneak fourth spot against Murwillumbah at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Brothers needed an outright win after taking first innings points but Murwillumbah opening batsman Vinnie Quigley was determined to stay at the crease.

He scored 72 runs in the second innings before they declared at 5-148 and went on to bowl Brothers out for just 54 runs.

Murwillumbah bowler Blake Neilsen finished the game with 6-22 from his seven overs.

Elsewhere, Lennox Head fell short of a finals spot after taking first innings points against Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

It was always going to be tough after losing more than half a day before the home side declared 9-87 in its first innings.

Lennox declared 7-114 with Tintenbar-East Ballina 8-188 at stumps.

And Cudgen and Lismore Workers were washed out at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

The home side finish the season as minor premiers and will host Pottsville in a battle of the Tweed teams in its semi-final.

Pottsville were the early favourites in the first half of the season but have struggled in recent weeks.

Lismore Workers have exceeded expectations with a second placed finish and will host Casino at Oakes Oval.

It will be the first time Workers have played finals in over a decade.

They returned to the competition this season after an eight-year absence.

CASINO v POTTSVILLE

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Pottsville won the toss

CASINO 1st innings

M Bradshaw, c McDowell b McCloy11

C Mitchell, c McDowell b Ekstrom10

J Carlton, b Ekstrom19

S Dietrich, b Ekstrom9

T Martin, c McDowell b Ekstrom0

R Mison, c- b McCloy25

N Ensby, c McCloy b Syed14

T Bennett, not out44

T Carlton, c Pryke b Hoare42

J Roder, b Ekstrom1

A Nowlan, not out2

Sundries22

Penalty runs5

TOTAL9-199 declared

Fall 18 32 46 46 63 91 110 183 186

Bowling: R McCloy 18-5-46-2, M Ekstrom 21-3-73-5, J Ainsworth 5.1-0-22-0, S Syed 14-6-20-1, N Pryke 5-3-6-0, J Hoare 7-0-20-1

POTTSVILLE 1st innings

J Hoare, b Nowlan50

J Bennett, c Dietrich b M Mison0

T Burns, c- b Carlton1

A Laycock, c Ensby b R Mison27

J Tripp, c and b R Mison10

S Syed, lbw Nowlan0

J Allan, c and b R Mison0

R McCloy, c Bradshaw b T Carlton10

M Ekstrom, c Dietrich b J Carlton4

B McDowell, not out4

J Ainsworth, c Bennett b M Mison13

Sundries7

TOTAL123

Fall 1 4 76 84 84 89 92 106 108 123

Bowling: M Mison 10-1-28-1, J Carlton 11-1-14-2, T Carlton 13-6-30-1, A Nowlan 12-3-30-2, R Mison 6-1-9-3, N Ensby 4-1-5-0

Casino won on first innings

LENNOX HEAD v TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA 1st innings TOTAL9-87

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings

A Callan, c- b Barnwell8

A Fisher, c and b Dirou4

R Lee, c Warburton b Leahy13

M Denmeade, lbw Leahy4

J Lofts, b Dirou27

Tobyn Burvill, b Leahy3

O Cronin, not out25

Tranan Burvill, c A Crawford b Leahy0

T Fisher, not out4

Sundries26

TOTAL7-114 declared

Fall 10 12 27 38 52 89 90

Bowling: J Barnwell 2-0-17-1, B Dirou 6-1-20-2, S Leahy 8-2-36-4, C Daniels 2-0-12-0, M Warburton 1-0-9-0

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA second innings TOTAL8-188

Lennox Head won on first innings

MARIST BROTHERS V MURWILLUMBAH

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings TOTAL81

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings TOTAL86

MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings

V Quigley, not out72

R Watt, c- b Mitchell0

Z Vickers, b Salkeld2

J Agius, c- b Jones11

K Leighton, c- b Vidler38

D Brooks, c- b Cleaver4

S Ewing, not out12

TOTAL5-148 declared

Sundries9

Fall 1 16 46 106 122

Bowling: B Mitchell 11-5-25-1, J Fennamore 7-1-10-0, J Salkeld 5-2-8-1, C Jones 8-3-21-1, H Harris 4-0-8-0, B Cleaver 2-0-22-1, S Martin, 2-0-15-0, S Rose 2-0-6-0, D Vidler 3-0-25-1

MARIST BROTHERS second innings

A Simes, c Agius b Neilsen2

D Vidler, b Neilsen0

B Taylor, b Burns1

S Martin, c- b Neilsen0

S Rose, c- b Neilsen15

J Fennamore, c- b Neilsen6

Z Thomas, run out9

B Cleaver, c- b Reynolds8

H Harris, not out8

C Jones, c- b Mason0

J Salkeld, b Neilsen0

Sundries5

TOTAL54

Fall 2 3 4 7 20 33 37 47 49 54

Bowling: B Neilsen 7-0-22-6, B Burns 4-2-10-1, D Reynolds 3-0-17-1, D Mason 2-1-2-1, R Watt 1-1-0-0

CUDGEN v LISMORE WORKERS

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Lismore Workers won the toss

LISMORE WORKERS 1st innings TOTAL154

CUDGEN 1st innings TOTAL4-50

Match drawn