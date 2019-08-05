Casino charge into NRRRL finals

STRONG MOVE: Casino lock Hayden Pratt shapes to move in NRRRL against Evans Head on Saturday.

CASINO has secured a top three finish and could still finish as high as second in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Cougars are equal on 26 competition points with second-placed Murwillumbah who they will play in the qualifying semi-final next weekend.

They were supposed to play Mullumbimby in a catch-up game this week but that was cancelled and they have already been awarded the two competition points.

They have a bye in the final round of the competition this weekend and need to rely on Mullumbimby taking down Murwillumbah to earn second spot and the home final.

A win in the qualifying semi-final would have them play minor premiers Ballina in the second week of finals for the right to host the grand final.

A top three finish means the Cougars will get a second bite at the cherry if they drop a game, while fourth and fifth spot is still up for grabs.

Byron Bay are fourth but could still miss the finals and finish sixth depending on the result of the Cudgen and Tweed Coast Raiders game on Sunday.

The Red Devils will host their biggest home game of the season this weekend when they take on Ballina.

It will be the second time former NRL players Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon will lock horns this season.

Ballina won 30-6 last time and Lyon has helped lead the Seagulls to six straight wins after a 22-10 victory over defending premiers Tweed Coast at the weekend.

"There is only one more game before the semis and I think we need to find a bit more form before that,” Lyon said.

"You need to keep turning up to play these games and I don't want us limping into the finals.

"Byron Bay will be tough on their home turf and we'll have a bit of work to do this week.

"We're pretty lucky on the injury front; we've only got a few niggles but the boys are playing through it.”

A Red Devils win would have them finish fourth, and Cudgen will leapfrog them from fifth if they get the better of Tweed Coast.

Byron Bay will miss the semi-finals if they lose to Ballina and Tweed Coast defeats Cudgen.

The Red Devils have not played finals since 2014 where they made the grand final.

LADDER

Ballina 30

Murwillumbah 26

Casino 26

Byron Bay 21

Cudgen 21

Tweed Coast 20

Kyogle 18

Northern United 16

Mullumbimby 12

Marist Brothers 10

Evans Head 4