Casino cattle report: Yarding down, cheaper prices

CONSIGNMENTS slipped considerably and the quality was plainer at Casino's weekly cattle sale.

The yarding was down 840 on the previous week, with just 1040 young cattle and 260 grown cattle on sale.

Most of the younger cattle were vealers, and these sold to the trade and restocker orders.

Vealer steers 200kg-plus remained firm at 328-415c/kg, while lightweights topped at 462c/kg. Those to the trade lifted 8c/kg and ranged from 338c/kg to 348c/kg.

The equivalent weighted heifer portion to both trade and restocker orders gained 8c/kg, with those to the trade making 323-348c/kg. Sales to the restockers returned 329-362c/kg.

Cheaper prices for yearlings were mainly quality related, with steers to restockers fetching 284-348c/kg. The heifer portion made 278-333c/kg.

Prime, conditioned younger cattle to the butchers topped at 351c/kg.

Heavyweight grown steers and bullocks made 255-258c/kg.

Cows remained firm, with plainer, two-score medium- weights averaging 213c/kg and better finished heavy- weights selling 225-234c/kg.

Source: MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service