Casino cancer fraud to be sentenced for deceptive crimes

Melissa Irene Quinn, 35, was caught out when a fake doctor's letter raised red flags for a Cricket NSW colleague, but she had already fleeced the organisation and the wider community of more than $47,000 to go towards treatment she never received.

Melissa Irene Quinn, 35, was caught out when a fake doctor's letter raised red flags for a Cricket NSW colleague, but she had already fleeced the organisation and the wider community of more than $47,000 to go towards treatment she never received. Marc Stapelberg

A NORTHERN Rivers woman will soon be sentenced over a lengthy cancer fraud scheme.

Casino woman Melissa Quinn, 35, is due to be sentenced over her offences today.

Quinn pleaded guilty to making a false document to obtain financial advantage, using a false document to obtain financial advantage and four counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception when she first faced court in April.

Quinn's web of lies, which Casino Local Court initially heard spun "out of control”, spanned from 2014 to 2016.

She was arrested and charged in March this year after police were alerted to a colleague's suspicions, sparked by a fake email from a doctor.

Quinn told workmates and friends she had leg and brain tumours and claimed she was "expected to die within two years” in 2014.

The Casino RSM Club held a fundraising bowling day to fund Quinn's "treatment” and also launched an online fundraising page.

In November that year, she travelled to Los Angeles, telling loved ones she was receiving treatment.

But this was just a hoax to fund her holiday.

Loved ones held another fundraiser for Quinn at Casino Beef Week in May of 2016.

According to court documents, Quinn made "full and frank admissions to lying about all forms of cancer” and told police the lies had gotten "out of control” when she was arrested three months ago.