BIKE BASHING: Two men and young woman, 17, were arrested over an incident whore a man was assaulted and he bicycle stolen in Casino.
News

Casino bike biff leads to arrests

Alison Paterson
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
THE theft of a bicycle and assault of the rider has led to the arrest of three people in Casino on Wednesday night.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday, January 15.

“The victim, 18, was riding his bike on Canterbury St, Casino, when two men aged 23 and 21 and a girl, 17, called him over,” he said.

“One male punched the bike rider in the head a number of times and the other two people encouraged the instigator.

“The victim got his fee and fled then the other three stole his bike.”

Insp Cloake said the bike owner was then picked up by the driver of car travelling along Canterbury St.

“The three offenders then rode the bike around and crossed paths with the victim at the supermarket of a shopping centre,” he said.

“The victim asked supermarket staff to contact police.”

Insp Cloake said a fight ensured after a second man ran up to the victim and punched his face, drawing blood.

“The victim then knocked the man down but the others attacked him before witnesses interviewed and helped the victim who was being attacked in a choke hold.”

Police officers attended a High St, Casino, address and the victim’s bike was recovered.

“Two men and a woman were taken to Casino Police Station and arrested and the juvenile female was granted conditional bail.”

It is understood the two men will shortly appear before court and the girl before the Children's Court.

bike theft casino court nsw crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

