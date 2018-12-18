'Casino Beef Week has always been dear to my heart'

A NEW face will be organising the Casino Beef Week events in 2019 - meet Maree Santarossa.

Beef Week president Frank McKey announced Ms Santarossa's appointment last week, saying she had a corporate background in events, trade shows, project managment and public art.

Born and bred on the Northern Rivers, Ms Santarossa has spent most of her working life in Sydney and brings with her a wealth of experience in many areas.

She said Casino's Beef Week had always been "dear to my heart".

"My family were beef farmers, we raised Herefords and Angus in Monaltrie," Ms Santarossa said.

"The event manager's role is perfect (for me).

"I get to do what I love, working on the industry I grew up with and the big bonus is, I get to help the community."

Ms Santarossa will officially starts in the Beef Week event manager's role in January next year, and can be contacted at the Northern Cooperative Meat Company Casino Beef Week office.

To get involved and sponsor NCMC Casino Beef Week, visit www.casinobeefweek.com.au and contact the Beef Week office on 6662 8181.

Beef Week 2019 kicks off on May 18.