Casino babysitter trial to be heard in Broken Hill

THE woman accused of causing the crash which led to the death of a four-year-old girl has had her case adjourned.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 20, has pleaded not guilty to her three charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle before the court in March.

The Mazda 323 sedan Ms Matthews was driving on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino was involved in a head-on collision on December 18, 2015.

Four-year-old Elle Underhill, who Ms Matthews was babysitting at the time, was killed in the crash.

The matter was before Judge D Yehia at the Coffs Harbour Local Court today but was adjourned to December 6 at Broken Hill where the same judge will again be presiding.

The matter will be heard as part of a 'super call over' to see if there is any possibility of it being resolved before going to trial.