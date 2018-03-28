Casino babysitter pleads 'not guilty' over fatal crash

"NOT guilty," she said.

In barely more than a whisper, those two words were uttered by Casino woman Courteney Pearl Matthews in Lismore District Court this morning.

The 20-year-old formally entered pleas from the dock over dangerous driving charges relating to a horror road crash in December 2015, in which four-year-old Elle Underhill lost her life.

Ms Matthews pleaded not guilty to three charges: dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and cause bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Her pleas ushered in a sequence of events that will culminate in her facing a trial later this year.

It was on December 18, 2015, that Mazda 323 sedan Miss Matthews was driving on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino was involved in a head-on collision.

The car was torn in two and Elle, who Miss Matthews was caring for at the time, sustained fatal injuries.

Elle's parents Steve and Michelle Underhill watched the proceedings from the gallery, with Ms Underhill bursting into tears as Miss Matthews entered her pleas.

The case has taken several agonising twists and turns for all parties since court proceedings began two years ago.

Last September a Magistrate discharged Miss Matthews of the two dangerous driving charges following a committal hearing, finding there was not enough evidence.

However, this was subsequently overridden following a direct appeal to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Under Section 8 of the Criminal Procedure Act, the DPP has power to reinstate charges even if they have been discharged in the Local Court.

It was only this morning that the Crown prosecutor formally reinstated the two dangerous driving charges via what is called an "ex-officio" indictment.

Following the pleas, Miss Matthews' solicitor Monique Hannigan told the court the defence would be filing an application to relocate the trial to Sydney.

Ms Hannigan said there was a "plethora" of evidence in favour of a relocation.

The Crown estimated the trial would last 10 days, but Ms Hannigan said the defence most likely needed 12 days. The court heard District Trials longer than 10 days are relocated to Sydney by default.

Judge Laura Wells provisionally scheduled the trial to start on September 3 in Lismore.

However the matter returns to Lismore District Court on May 25 where the court will hear the defence notice of motion to relocate the trial.

Miss Matthews is excused from appearing then.